Portland woman reported missing contacts police

A 30-year-old Portland woman who was reported missing has been in contact with police.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help Thursday locating Amber Dawn Pierini.

Investigators said she left her home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood late Saturday night to help a friend, but never returned home.

Emotional family members told FOX 12 on Thursday that Pierini, a mother of two children, had told her boyfriend that she would be right back.

Pierini's mother said calls to her cell phone went to voice mail and she did not respond to Facebook messages, which is unlike her.

On Friday, police said Pierini made contact with officers. Police said she was voluntarily out of contact with her family.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.