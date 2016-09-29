Missing 50-year-old Portland woman found safe

Update: Portland police said Nilda Valdes-Ramirez contacted officers late Thursday afternoon. She is no longer considered a missing person.

Original Story:

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 50-year-old Portland woman.

Nilda Valdes-Ramirez was last heard from at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

She was reported missing Thursday after friends visited her apartment in downtown Portland and learned she was not home.

Police said Valdes-Ramirez has no known health problems, but it is unusual for her to be out of touch with her boyfriend.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that includes some gray.

Valdes-Ramirez does not speak English.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

