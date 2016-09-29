Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi in Troutdale near I-84

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a semi in Troutdale on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to Northwest Frontage Road and Graham Road at around 3:27 p.m.

Investigators said both vehicles were taking the westbound off ramp from I-84 at Exit 17 when the motorcyclist initially attempted to turn right at the intersection, but changed course and collided with the semi.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The truck driver was not injured.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team was continuing to investigate Thursday night.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office at 503-988-7300.

