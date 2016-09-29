Family thankful for volunteer firefighters quick actions after car crashed into bus stop

Police say a 16-year-old driver caused a serious crash in Milwaukie Monday that left two women hospitalized in critical condition.

That teenage boy is from Vancouver, but has not been identified and wasn’t hurt.

Police say he was speeding on SE McLoughlin Boulevard when he hit a car driven by Caroline Newton, 74, of Milwaukie. The impact sent his car careening into a bus stop, where Susan Pringle, 62, also of Milwaukie, was sitting.

Both Newton and Pringle remained at OHSU in critical condition on Thursday.

“I came home from work on Monday and about 15 minutes later, my mom called and she was crying of course and said, ‘Oh, Sue was hit by a car,’” said Tim Pringle, Susan’s brother, who now lives out of state.

Pringle said his sister just underwent surgery and isn’t able to talk yet, but she is improving and is expected to pull through.

At the scene of the crash Monday, Fox 12 spoke with a volunteer firefighter named Barry Peacock who saw the crash and rushed to help.

Now, Pringle and his family want to find Peacock.

“We want to thank him because we figure he saved her life by doing whatever he did right then and there,” Tim Pringle added. “That was unbelievable that someone with his qualifications would be there right then and there.”

Information about Newton's injuries and prognosis were not available Thursday.

Police say charges against the 16-year-old driver are still pending.

