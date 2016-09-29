Driver high on marijuana who hit, killed bicyclist sentenced to 6 years in prison

The Portland man who was high on marijuana when he hit and killed a bicyclist last year will go to prison for more than six years.

Kenneth Smith Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, DUII and hit and run on Sept. 15 for the collision that caused the death of 38-year-old Martin Greenough.

Greenough was riding his bike on Northeast Lombard Street near 42nd Avenue when he was hit in December 2015. He was wearing a helmet and had a rear flashing light on his bike.

Police eventually found Smith and his 2000 Ford Crown Victoria at Northeast 97th and Killingsworth Street.

Officers determined that he was high on marijuana.

Greenough’s family made emotional statements in court Thursday.



“We feel no joy or feeling of victory with the outcome,” said one of Greenough’s relatives. “But there is a feeling of relief that the person who showed no regard for Marty’s life will have to pay for those actions.”

Smith then stood up and turned to Greenough’s relatives in the courtroom to apologize.



“I just wanted to let them know that I’m sorry for everything. I ain’t never meant for any of this to ever happen, so I’m dealing with it the way I got to deal with it, for my family too. So, I’m really, deeply sorry," he said.

Smith was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with credit for time served.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.