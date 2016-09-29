Credit union stabbing suspect convicted of assault; jury hung on - KPTV - FOX 12

Credit union stabbing suspect convicted of assault; jury hung on attempted murder

Timar Degraffe during previous court appearance (KPTV file image) Timar Degraffe during previous court appearance (KPTV file image)
Surveillance image of iQ Credit Union robbery in May 2015. (KPTV file image) Surveillance image of iQ Credit Union robbery in May 2015. (KPTV file image)
A man accused of robbing a credit union and stabbing a customer who tried to intervene was convicted on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, but the jury was hunt on the charge of attempted murder.

Timar Degraffe was arrested in May 2015.

Investigators said he robbed the iQ Credit Union on the 7000 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and stabbed a customer in the stomach.

He initially got away, but was arrested the following day by Vancouver police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Degraffe has a long criminal record, including eight convictions between 2009 and 2013 on charges including theft, criminal impersonation, domestic violence assault, harassment and violating a protection order.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for his assault and robbery convictions on Oct. 14.

