Investigators: Smoking caused house fire that killed Kelso man

A deadly fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials that ignited bedding in a Kelso home, according to investigators.

Robert Earle Sieglitz was killed in the fire on the 2400 block of Burcham Street on Sept. 16.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene at 2:50 a.m.

Firefighters said Sieglitz's roommate attempted to rescue him from his bedroom, but the smoke was too thick.

Police also attempted to reach the trapped man, but they encountered intense flames at the back of the house.

After firefighters got control of the fire, Sieglitz was found dead in the home.

The home is valued at $162,000 and is considered a total loss.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reported Thursday that the cause was determined to be an accident caused by smoking materials.

Cigarette fires cause close to 1,000 deaths and 3,000 injuries each year in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

