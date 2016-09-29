Thorns FC midfielder Allie Long named NWSL Player of the Month - KPTV - FOX 12

Thorns FC midfielder Allie Long named NWSL Player of the Month

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Allie Long has been named the National Women's Soccer League Player of the Month for September.

This is the first time Long has been named Player of the Month, and her second award this week after being named NWSL Player of the Week.

Long tallied five goals and one assist in four matches in the month of September, and helped the Thorns FC post an undefeated record of 4-0-0.

This year, three Thorns FC players have been named NWSL Player of the Month.

Midfielder Tobin Heath was Player of the Month for April, and forward Christine Sinclair, was Player of the Month for June.

