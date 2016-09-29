Rose Festival Chief Operating Officer honored at women's leadership event

The Chief Operating Officer of the Portland Rose Festival was awarded with a big honor at a women's leadership event on Thursday.

The Portland Business Alliance honored Marilyn Clint as a pioneer for women in business.

This took place during the annual A Place With No Ceiling leadership event.

Clint was honored for incorporating innovative programs for women into the Rose Festival.

Clint's Living History program inspires women to explore different careers at an early age. She talked to Fox 12 about what the honor means.

"For me, it really means that it's still important that we think about mentorship for women, giving them different kinds of role models, different opportunities to succeed whether that be in business or in non-profit."

This was the fifth year A Place With No Ceiling was held.

