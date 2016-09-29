Residents in Washington Co. neighborhood say they're dealing with a rat infestation

Residents of a Washington County neighborhood are battling what they say is an infestation of rats.

For several months, Andreea Baker and her husband, Timothy, having been fighting a losing battle against the pests.

"My kids would see them through the window, and they would wake up in the morning and say, 'hey mom, there's the rat,'" said Baker.

Baker has taken video of rats frolicking in her backyard in broad daylight, and called the county asking for help. She discovered through a neighborhood page on social media she's not alone.

"We did not realize how big the problem was," said Baker. "We caught 20 rats, and then there are people saying I caught 10 rats in two days, I caught 20 rats in two days."

Linda Rockers lives about a mile from Baker, and said she has had similar problems, with rats even chewing through her kitchen floor.

"I've probably killed 200 rats. And I'm probably being conservative," said Rockers. "I realize there's rats everywhere, but this is bad."

Wendy Gordon, a spokeswoman for Washington County, said the county has received "a couple dozen" complaints about rats this summer.

Gordon said the county can provide assistance through code enforcement, but does not pay for or provide extermination service.

Baker said her landlord has hired two different exterminators, but the rats keep coming back.

"There's nothing more that we can do," said Baker. "It's like a lost cause almost. We don't know what to do about it."

Gordon said the county encourages homeowners to remove any possible sources of food or shelter for rats, and to report any suspected code violations.

