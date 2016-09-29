Police: Bend man arrested on child pornography charges

Oregon State Police arrested a 32-year-old man after a child pornography investigation.

OSP said on June 28 their Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Oregon Department of Justice that an image of a child being sexually abused was uploaded from a home in Bend.

An investigation began and OSP Detectives determined Jeremy L. Swinney lived at the home.

OSP said detectives contacted Swinney who admitted to downloading and trading images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Detectives recovered 298 photos and videos from Swinney's phone depicting child pornography.

Swinney was arrested and lodged into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child in the first degree and encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

