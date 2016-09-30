Vigil held to remember man killed in NE Portland hit-and-run crash

A crowd of people gathered at a northeast Portland intersection Thursday night to remember a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The vigil was held at Northeast Greeley Avenue and Bryant Street for 65-year-old Stanley Grochowski.

Grochowski was hit by an SUV while in the crosswalk on August 30. The driver of that SUV took off.

One of the people gathered to remember Grochowski was his sister, Sandra Orr. Orr told Fox 12 how Stanley would feel about the vigil.

"I think it is very cool of the neighborhood to do this, it's so wonderful. He would really like this. He had a free spirit, and he'd love people to be saved and realize you can't be speeding down this neighborhood."

Portland police are still looking for the driver of the SUV.

If you have any information, please contact Portland police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.