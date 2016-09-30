Police clean house in northeast Portland as neighbors say goodbye to squatters

Police evicted at least a dozen people from a squatter home in northeast Portland Thursday morning.

Police and work crews spent the day boarding up the house on Northeast 115th that, according to neighbors, has been riddled with illegal activity for almost a year.

"Our houses are getting broke into, our trailers, batteries getting cut, cars getting broken into," said neighbor Judy Kennedy. "We drove by and I told my husband, I said turn around and see what's going on or if we want to see what's going on are they finally out of here and then we pulled up and we're doing a dance right now."

Squatter house finally cleared out! Find out what officers had to do and why it took so long, tonight at 10p @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3ZqDVPyWA6 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) September 30, 2016

Wells Fargo owned the house and served the eviction notice. Police have responded to disturbance calls made at the home but they had no jurisdiction to kick anyone out.

According to neighbors who were outside during the sweep, they observed people getting arrested and taken away. Police confirmed some were served warrants for their arrests based on other incidents.

"It's been a blessing to have this happen today so we're really thankful," another neighbor said.

A few neighbors have started a neighborhood watch group called Parkrose Matters in an effort to keep squatters out.

