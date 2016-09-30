Gold Hill dispensary is first recreational pot retailer

A Gold Hill medical marijuana dispensary has become the first licensed recreational marijuana retailer in Oregon.

Breeze Botanicals has stores and Gold Hill and Ashland, and the director of statewide licensing for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission tells the Mail Tribune newspaper: "They will be No. 1 and No. 2."

The licenses will be issued officially at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Breeze opened two years ago selling only medical marijuana, before Oregonians voted to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 or older.

Medical marijuana stores throughout Oregon can continue to sell recreational marijuana until Jan. 1, after which it will be allowed only by stores licensed by the OLCC.

