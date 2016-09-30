Vancouver marathon course accidentally made too short, runners d - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver marathon course accidentally made too short, runners denied entry to Boston Marathon

VANCOUVER, WA

Vancouver USA Marathon runners learned this week their times from the race in June will not allow them to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Vancouver race organizers said they accidentally miscalculated the course length, making it about 1,200 feet too short.

Boston Marathon officials said because of the error, the qualifying times from the race will not count.

Vancouver USA Marathon said they pushed for an appeal with Boston organizers, but were also denied.

Race officials apologized to the race community on Facebook and will be offering free entry to the 2017 Vancouver USA Marathon to all runners who were unable to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“It is important for us to make it right! We have rectified the problem, and made measure(s) to ensure this won't happen again,” said organizers. 

