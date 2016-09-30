On the Go with Joe at Oregon Wedding Showcase - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Wedding Showcase

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Oregon Convention Center getting a sneak peek at the 2016 Oregon Wedding Showcase.

The event will feature venue, food, dessert, décor and fashion vendors from across the state.

It is the prefect destination for couples who want ideas while planning their perfect wedding.  

The Oregon Wedding Showcase takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at OregonWeddingShowcase.com. 

