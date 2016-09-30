Crews respond to blaze at old motel in NE Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at a motel in Northeast Portland Friday.

Crews received a report of heavy smoke coming from a two-story building in the 100 block of Northeast San Rafael Street around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters said everyone in the building was able to get out safely.

Crews working at a structure fire at 2025 NE Rodney Ave. No injuries reported. Fire in one unit of 2 story motel. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 30, 2016

Firefighters quickly knocked out flames at this motel on San Rafael in NE Portland. pic.twitter.com/0OE4nvoz7g — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 30, 2016

Fire investigators responded to the scene.

PF&R said the cause of the fire was due to improper use of a heating device and it was accidental.

According to PF&R, there were no working smoke detectors in the unit where the fire started, the occupant had disabled them.

Total damage of the fire is $80,000.

