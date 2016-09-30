Lake Oswego teen goes above and beyond to feed Oregon families

Lake Oswego freshman Michael Murray proves that no matter how old you are, you can help the community around you.

Murray is the founder of Hunger Fighters Oregon, a local group dedicated to feeding hungry Oregon families.

Murray started the organization in sixth grade. Through food drives at Lakeridge Junior High School, Murray and his friends collected food and money for the Oregon Food Bank .

Three years later, with the help of his local community, Murray’s nonprofit has collected enough food and money for 10,000 meals to give to Oregon families.

In October, Murray will open his first food pantry for Hunger Fighters Oregon. He has also helped set up Hunger Fighters Oregon clubs at schools across the district.

