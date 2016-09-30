Salem police unveil pink cruiser for breast cancer awareness - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police unveil pink cruiser for breast cancer awareness

Salem police are "going pink" in a big way for the month of October.

The department announced it will debut a pink patrol vehicle in an effort to raise awareness of breast cancer. October is breast cancer awareness month.

Police said the pink car will be out on daily patrols and will also be available for viewing at public events.

"As an agency, one of our core values is compassion, and we hope that when survivors and their families see the patrol car, they'll know the Salem Police family is supportive and compassionate of their experience with breast cancer and other devastating illnesses," Deputy Chief Steve Bellshaw said.

The car will head out on patrol starting Oct. 1.

Police said the pink paint job was covered by a donation by McGinty Belcher Attorneys at Law, a Salem law firm.

