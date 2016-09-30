Trump's Oregon director shifts focus to Michigan

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Eugene, Oregon May 6, 2016 (Source: CNN)

The Oregon state director for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is shifting his efforts to Michigan.

Jacob Daniels, a Creswell attorney, tells the Bulletin that he moved to Michigan because Trump is bulking up staff in the most competitive states.

Trump made big promises on the campaign trail in Oregon, saying he was going to become the first Republican to win there since 1984. He now appears to be withdrawing from the Pacific Northwest to focus on Colorado and swing states in the Midwest.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's website doesn't show any planned visits to Oregon.

Daniels says he's not aware of any plans for Trump or his vice presidential pick, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to visit Oregon but says a visit isn't out the question.

