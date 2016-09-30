Portland farm embraces dark side with stormtrooper corn maze

This is the corn maze you're looking for.

Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch and Winery on Sauvie Island designed this year's haunted corn maze to look like a stormtrooper from 'Star Wars.'

In addition to the usual ghouls and goblins waiting in the dark, the maze will also feature some 'Star Wars' zombies, the farm says.

The haunted corn maze is open every Friday and Saturday night during the month of October.

The regular, non-haunted corn maze, which has a Portland Timbers theme, is open every day.

Tickets for the haunted corn maze are $14 for all ages. A combined pass for both mazes is $19.

For more information, log on to bellaorganic.com.

