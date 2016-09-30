Police searching for man on bike sexually assaulting women, girls in Salem

Police are searching for a man on a bicycle who has sexually assaulted women and girls in Salem.

Salem police have received a number of reports of similar incidents Thursday evening in the area of Lancaster Drive Northeast between Market Street and Silverton Road.

In each case, the man rides his bicycle up to the victims as they walk in public and grabs them in sexual areas before riding away.

None of the victims were physically injured, according to police. They include both adult females and juveniles.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic or Asian man with a thin build wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kris Knox at 503-540-2346.

Anyone who is attacked should call 911 right away.

