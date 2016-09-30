Passenger, 83, dies in single-car Hwy 101 crash on Oregon coast

An 83-year-old woman died in a crash on Highway 101 on the Oregon coast.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 206 north of Gardiner at 11:16 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading north when the driver, 66-year-old Stanley Phillips of Coquille, crossed the northbound fog line and clipped the guardrail impact panel.

The car then crashed into a side-sloped embankment on the shoulder.

Phillips and his passenger, 83-year-old Betty Phillips of Coquille, were taken to the hospital.

Betty Phillips was pronounced dead at Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport.

Stanley Phillips was taken to a Springfield hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, according to police.

