Police: Woman arrested after slamming car into Beaverton apartment

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was arrested after police said she slammed her car into a Beaverton apartment complex.

The incident began at 2 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted a speeding driver on Southwest Hall Boulevard.

The officer turned around to stop the driver, but he initially lost sight of the suspect vehicle. A short time later, the car left the road and hit an apartment on the 7800 block of Hall Boulevard.

Most of the car ended up inside the apartment before it came to a stop.

Police said nobody was injured in the crash.

The driver, Alaina Fernquist, 34, was arrested and lodged into the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless driving and DUII.

Police said speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

