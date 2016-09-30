Emergency crews respond to four people hit by SUV at Aloha HS

Emergency crews responded to reports of four people, two of whom were students, who were hit by an SUV outside Aloha High School on Friday afternoon.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the scene on Southwest 185th Avenue near Kinnaman Road at around 3 p.m.

Callers to 911 reported that a SUV with a trailer drove onto the sidewalk and hit the victims.

Aloha HS student Brendan Templar was one of many who called 911 after seeing the accident.

"I heard the squeaking of tires, that caught my attention. I turned around and the GMC Yukon was coming over the curb and he wasn't paying attention. He hit three people, the trailer came up after. It was a horrible event," said Templar. "These people weren't just standing around and being bystanders, they were actually here to help. They were doing what they could, checking the patients, calling 911."

Templar said he noticed the driver was visibly shaken after the crash.

"He was stuttering, shaking, couldn't talk, couldn't focus. He had his hands above his head to try and calm down. It was horrific."

A medical helicopter was initially requested but was then canceled.

Two ambulances responded to the crash scene, but the injuries to the students are not believed to be life-threatening. The four people who were hit were all transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies. No word yet on what caused the crash.

For now, Templar said he is just thankful the victims are alive.

"It's miraculous, these people had a guardian angel of some sort looking over them."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the roads around the scene reopened just before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.