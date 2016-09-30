Eviction deadline arrives for homeless living at 'Camp Amanda'

For people living at a homeless camp that popped up in southeast Portland after the Springwater Trail sweep, Friday was the final day to clear their things and move.

The city put up notices a week ago, and the deadline for Camp Amanda, located near Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road, is now looming.

The camp lies around 50 yards back from Foster Road, with more people living in RVs parked along the side of the road, all of which the city says must go.

Six tents were still set up midday Friday, though no one was home at the campsite. People near the camp say that many of the campers leave and head out to get lunch, often given to them for free from a local church ministry.

Camp Amanda began right after the sweep of the Springwater corridor. A handmade sign reading “Sweeps are not the solution” greets everyone who starts the trail back to the campsite.

None of the homeless campers who spoke to FOX 12 Friday wanted to talk on camera, but one man said they will just do what they've done before if the eviction moves forward - they will simply pack up and move to another spot and set up again.

That sentiment from the homeless campers is exactly what has frustrated neighbors near the camp and along the Springwater Trail, as well as homeless advocates, all of whom feel that sweeps are not the solution.

The original city notice told the campers the eviction would start within 24 hours of today's deadline.

There has been no word from the city if that will actually happen, but it did not appear that the people at Camp Amanda plan to move unless forced to do so.

