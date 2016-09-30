Salem man arrested after wife's remains found in shallow grave

A grand jury in Tillamook County has indicted a Salem man following the discovery of a shallow grave containing the remains of the man’s wife earlier this month.

Brian David Henry, 41, was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges Thursday and is currently being held at the Tillamook County Jail.

A Yamhill County forest deputy discovered the remains of Anna Lorraine Proietti, 21, in the southeast part of Tillamook County on Sept. 9, with detectives from the Tillamook County and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Offices responding along with the Oregon State Police.

Investigators with the Tillamook County Major Crimes team searched Henry’s home on Sept. 21, and also seized a vehicle that once belonged to Henry and Proietti.

Marion County court records show Henry and Proietti were married in July 2015.

An indictment states Henry, on July 16, "did unlawfully and intentionally aid Anna Lorraine Proietti, another human being, to commit suicide."

No other details were released about the investigation.

Henry is being held on $50,000 bail.

