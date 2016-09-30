Police: Teen girls use stun gun to steal pizzas from Pizza Hut delivery driver

A group of teens used a stun gun to steal pizzas from a Pizza Hut delivery driver outside a Gresham apartment complex, according to police.

Officers responded to Northeast Halsey Street and 170th Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The driver told police he was approached from behind by a group of girls and was shocked in the back with a stun gun.

The driver dropped the pizzas and ran to his vehicle. He said the girls picked up the pizzas and ran away through the apartment complex.

A K-9 team tracked the teens to a nearby apartment.

Police said three 17-year-olds girls and one 18-year-old were contacted in the apartment. Officers said they located Pizza Hut boxes and a stun gun in the unit.

The girl responsible for using the stun gun was arrested, according to police. Erionna Patten, 17, is facing the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery.

The others have not been arrested. The police report is being forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Investigators said the group of teens placed the initial pizza order and arranged for the driver to meet them at the location where the robbery occurred.

The driver did not suffer any serious physical injuries, according to police.

