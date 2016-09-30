Veritable Quandary packed with loyal customers on last day of business

On Friday, local foodies said goodbye to a Portland institution know by just two letters: VQ.

After 45 years in business, Veritable Quandary is closing its doors to make way for a new Multnomah County Courthouse next to the Hawthorne Bridge.



On its last day of business, the restaurant was packed for lunch with loyal customers bidding it farewell.

Owner Dennis King opened VQ in 1971 in the small, signature brick building with a quaint patio and he’s been serving high quality American

cuisine ever since.

Earlier this year, King tried to negotiate a deal with the county to accommodate a new courthouse while keeping the restaurant, but it didn’t work out and he sold it.



Dennis Vavorsky has been coming to Veritable Quandary since it opened in 1971 and he meets with friends there every week in a spot they call “curmudgeon corner."

While perched on his bar stool for the last time Friday, Vavorsky said he is heartbroken to see it close.



“We keep coming back for the food and the comradery and we’re so sad to lose another piece of America,” Vavorsky said while getting choked up.

When hearing Veritable Quandary described as a little gem in Portland, Vavorsky replied, “It’s a big gem.”



Most of VQ’s staff is sticking together however, opening up a new restaurant just a few blocks away. It will be called The Q and managers plan to open their doors in early November.



Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.