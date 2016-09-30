Man on ATV dies after hitting log truck near home in Linn County

A man on an ATV died after hitting a log truck near his home in Linn County on Friday.

Investigators said Forrest Clayton Norman, 49, drove his Polaris Sportsman ATV from his driveway to the roadway on the 50000 block of Gates Bridge East, east of Gates.

Norman hit a westbound log truck loaded with logs. First responders said he sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.

The 32-year-old truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to deputies.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

Investigators said it appears a mechanical issue with the ATV may be a factor in the crash.

Alcohol and driving speed are not considered factors in the crash, according to deputies.

