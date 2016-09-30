Home in NE Portland turned into sanctuary for cats

A quiet home in northeast Portland's Montavilla neighborhood is an unassuming sanctuary for dozens of cats.

The house is an unusual animal shelter, called the "House of Dreams."

House of Dreams is a non-profit organization, staffed exclusively by volunteers, and funded by donations and grants. It only accepts cats surrendered by their owners.

"The first thing I saw when I walked in was, by the window, a bunch of cats just lounged out, purring, and I thought, 'yeah, this is the place for me,'" said Kelley Tom, a 16-year volunteer and President of the Board.

The shelter takes in cats that wouldn't last long at other shelters, including those that are sick or elderly.

A portion of the home is dedicated to cats who test positive for feline leukemia virus, the feline equivalent of cancer.

"They can lead a wonderful, full life. Feline leukemia is not a death sentence," said Tom.

Of the shelter's 27 cats, all but three are available for adoption. The three who are excluded have more severe ailments and will live their lives out at the House of Dreams.

Anyone interested in adoption can visit the organization's website at KittyDreams.org.

