Gov. Brown declares Oct. 1 Umpqua Community College Day to honor victims

(Top row from left to right) Lucero Alcaraz, Lucas Eibel, Rebecka Carnes and Treven Anspach. (Bottom row from left to right) Jason Johnson, Lawrence Levine, Quinn Cooper, Kim Dietz and Sarena Moore.

October 1 will mark one year since a gunman entered a classroom at Umpqua Community College and killed nine people.

Several events are planned to honor the nine people killed and those who were injured.

On Friday, Douglas County officials remembered the victims with a ceremony on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown proclaimed Oct. 1 as Umpqua Community College Day.

"I ask Oregonians and supporters across the nation and world to join me in remembering the lives lost at Umpqua Community College one year ago," Governor Brown said. "We hold the community in our hearts and will continue to offer support as Douglas County residents continue in their recovery efforts. This community's commitment to helping one another demonstrates the best of Oregon."

Flags in Douglas County will be lowered to half-staff over the weekend to honor the victims.

Umpqua Community College is asking people to do random acts of kindness on Oct. 1, as a way to pay tribute to those affected by the shooting.

