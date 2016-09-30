Police: Man killed in head-on crash in Washington County

A 32-year-old Keizer man was killed after a head-on crash in Washington County Friday morning.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident in the area of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Southwest Rainbow Lane.

WCSO said Paul Douglas Ingraham, 32, was driving a 2002 Mazda Protege and traveled across the center line colliding head-on into a 2016 Toyota Highlander.

Ingraham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Caryn Jean Jennings, 54, of Poulsbo, WA, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours while the Washington Co. Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigated.

Investigators said they believe excessive speed by Ingraham contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.