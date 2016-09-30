NASA engineer talks to Portland students about science, space and Mars

Hundreds of local students got to learn about space exploration from the man behind the Mars Exploration Rover.

NASA mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins spoke before a crowd of about 800 middle school students at the Newmark Theater in southeast Portland.

Boykins oversaw several teams for the Curiosity Rover which landed on Mars in 2004.

Boykins told the students what it took to get the Rover off Earth's surface and onto Mars. He said it's fun to get kids interested in science and space.

"People who get reinvigorating about doing things like STEM, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, like asking great questions like 'can we plant plants on Mar, will it work,' and to just see that light turn back on is just so cool."

Boykins speech was also livestreamed to 10 other schools throughout Portland.

