Police searching for suspect after sexual assault near Portland State University

Fox 12's Most Wanted is on the run after police say he sexually assaulted someone near the Portland State University campus.

PSU is telling students to be on alert for the suspect, who's accused of sexually assaulting someone at an apartment near the university.

On Monday at around 5 p.m., Portland police responded to the attack.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Hamden Amaleri.

PSU said Amaleri is a current student, and he's not allowed on campus as this investigation continues.

Most students Fox 12 spoke with on campus say they're not surprised that a sexual assault case happened near their urban campus.

"What I’ve found is you have to walk forward swiftly and with a purpose and with your head held high to avoid getting attention. So that’s my M.O. when I’m walking anywhere," says Sasha Orme, PSU student.

PSU said they do not currently have a picture of Amaleri.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build.

If you've seen him, you're asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.