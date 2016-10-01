Local runner out of Boston Marathon after Vancouver race is too short

Months after crossing the finish line, some local marathon runners got the frustrating news that they did not qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“I like the challenge to qualify,” runner Kristen Morin said. “It gives you something to choose from.”

Morin had qualified and ran the Boston Marathon for the past two years, and was hoping this year’s Vancouver USA Marathon would bring her to her third.

“I kept checking the entrance list if I was accepted,” she said. “It seems everyone else that had registered the first week and I never heard anything.”

Morin and other runners were notified this week their times from the race in June will not allow them to qualify for the Boston Marathon in April.

“When I first got the email I was pretty sad,” she admitted.

Vancouver race organizers said they accidentally miscalculated the course length, making it about 1,200 feet too short.

Race Director Brian Davis told FOX 12 the staff had made a mistake and tried to go through an appeal process, but the appeal was denied.

“We’re moving forward,” Davis said. “We’ve made adjustments so this doesn’t happen.”

Because of the error, Davis said race organizers will be offering free entry to the 2017 Vancouver USA Marathon to all runners who were unable to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Though Morin said she was disappointed at first, she is looking forward to the next race where she hopes to qualify for Boston.

“Next year I’m going to the Vancouver Marathon and I’ve been assured its 26.2,” she said. “And I will qualify for Boston.”

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.