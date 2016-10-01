Police: Woman arrested for DUII, manslaughter after hitting man in Gresham

A Portland woman is facing charges of DUII and manslaughter after hitting a man crossing the street in Gresham, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 181st Avenue and Wasco Street at 9:50 p.m. Friday.

They arrived to find a 56-year-old Michael John Simi of Gresham on the sidewalk being given aid by a witness.

Simi had been hit by an SUV and was thrown several feet. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Simi was in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a 1999 Mercedes ML320 driven by 56-year-old Janice Kay Taylor of Portland.

Taylor remained near the scene and cooperated with police. She was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

The charges against Taylor were dropped on Oct. 10, as the state did not convene a grand jury to secure an indictment in the case. An indictment can still be sought at a later time.

