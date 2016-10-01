Seaside woman dies in single-car rollover crash on Hwy 53

A Seaside woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Highway 53 on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 1 about 10 miles southeast of Seaside at 4:42 p.m.

Investigators said Connie Kay Henry, 59, was heading south on Highway 53 when she drifted off the southbound shoulder, overcorrected and lost control.

It's not known what caused her to initially drift off the road.

The car rolled and came to a stop on the driver's side, blocking both lanes of the highway.

Henry, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about four hours following the crash with detours in the area.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, according to Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.