Redmond teen couple plead guilty in attack on boy's mother

A Redmond 17-year-old and his girlfriend accused of conspiring to assault his mother have pleaded guilty to charges.

The Bend Bulletin says Dakota Ortwein pleaded guilty to assault in Deschutes County District Court Thursday in a deal that dropped more serious charges. He was sentenced to 70 months.

Reyanne West pleaded guilty to attempted assault in a separate hearing. She was sentenced to 20 months.

Prosecutors allege that the couple planned the attack on Dakota's mother, Shasta Ortwein, who reportedly had reservations about the teens' relationship.

Authorities say Dakota Ortwein attacked his mother at home May 19 and hit her with a baseball bat. Investigators contend he intended to beat his mother to death and burn down the house with her inside.

Judge Alta Brady said she will recommend the teens serve their time at an Oregon Youth Authority facility rather than an adult prison.

