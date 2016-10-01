Netflix goes down, Twitter blows up

By Jackie Wattles

(CNNMoney) -- Saturday bingewatchers were put on hold when Netflix experienced a massive outage.

Beginning just before noon, users took to Twitter to air their complaints. Downdetector -- which monitors outage complaints online -- reported more than 13,000 posts from users all over the world Saturday afternoon.

It was problematic timing for the streaming service, which posted a slate of new movies and TV shows on Saturday -- including a few crowd favorites like "A Cinderella Story," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Titanic," and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

A popular new live action series about Marvel superhero Luke Cage also started streaming Friday.

So, Twitter lit up with users venting their frustrations.

Netflix acknowledged the issue at about 12:30 p.m. The company posted on its customer service Twitter account, saying "we are aware of streaming issues and we are working quickly to solve them."

By 2:45 p.m., the company announced it was back online.

Not all heroes wear capes. Engineers to the rescue. We're back. @Netflixhelps pic.twitter.com/WKCIufYU36 — Netflix US (@netflix) October 1, 2016

