Colorado cruises past Oregon State 47-6; Beavers suffer slew of injuries

Steven Montez had three long touchdown throws to Shay Fields and Colorado cruised past Oregon State 47-6 on Saturday.

The last time Colorado (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) was a double-digit favorite in a league game was Nov. 25, 2005, against Nebraska -- and they didn't wear the tag well, getting walloped 30-3 by the Cornhuskers when they were part of the Big 12.

This time, they came in as an 18-point darling against the Beavers (1-3, 0-1) and they handled their business.

The Buffs, who entered this season 5-40 in Pac-12 play, failed to score a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time all season. After that three-and-out, however, they settled in and scored on their next five possessions.

Montez, a freshman making his second straight start in place of injured senior Sefo Liufau, hit Fields with scoring strikes of 51 , 33 and 63 yards before Phillip Lindsay ran it in from a yard out.

Fields had seven receptions for 169 yards and Montez completed 19 of 27 passes for 293 yards without a sack or an interception.

TAKEAWAYS

OREGON STATE: The Beavers suffered a slew of injuries, all in the first half. Left guard Fred Lauina hurt his left knee and was helped off the field. Outside linebacker Titus Failauga limped off and cornerback Jay Irvine left with an arm or shoulder injury. None of them returned to action.

COLORADO: The Buffaloes hadn't had more than one conference win since 2011, when they beat Arizona at home and Utah on the road in their first season in the Pac-12. They haven't won more than two league games since 2007, when they went 4-4 in the Big 12 on their way to an Independence Bowl bid, the school's last postseason appearance.

UP NEXT

OREGON STATE: It doesn't get any easier for the banged-up Beavers who host Cal next weekend.

COLORADO: The Buffaloes travel to USC next weekend and they can really make a statement with their first win over the Trojans, against whom they're 0-10.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.