Deputies: Driver who hit 4 people outside Aloha HS has medically suspended license

A driver who hit four people on the sidewalk outside Aloha High School has a medically suspended license, according to deputies.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. Friday in front of the school on Southwest 185th Avenue.

Investigators said the 58-year-old driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon pulling a trailer left the roadway and went up onto the sidewalk.

Two of the pedestrians hit were students, ages 16 and 17 years old. The other two people were 26 and 34 years old.

All four people were taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses reported one of the adults who was hit was thrown 10 feet from the impact.

The driver told investigators another vehicle cut him off while merging in front of him and he overcorrected to avoid a collision and ended up on the sidewalk.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the driver has a medically suspended license dating back to 2001. However, he has not been arrested in connection with Friday's collision at this time.

The case is being forwarded to the district attorney's office for consideration of possible criminal charges.

