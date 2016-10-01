Gresham pizza delivery driver tased, pizza stolen

An early Friday morning delivery for Gresham Pizza Hut delivery driver won't be one he'll soon forget. He called police after getting tased two times and the pies he was delivering were stolen.

Gresham Police say they responded to a call for help Monday morning around 2:00 near the intersection of NE Halsey and 170th, that's where the delivery driver said he had just been tased.

In the police report officers write that the driver was delivering a pizza to apartment 207 at the Halsey Summit Apartment complex. They say when he got there, there was a group of teenage girls standing near the playground.

Officers say one of the girls told the driver he was headed to the wrong apartment and he needed to take the pizzas to apartment 203. The report says when he turned around he was tased by Erionna Monae Patton, 17, of Gresham.

"He felt a jolt of pain and then Patton activated the stun gun a second time while another one of the females came up and took the pizza from his hand," the report reads, "the females then ran off and he called for help."

Officers arrived and used a K-9 to track down several suspects to a nearby house.

"Officer Hawley could see through a window that inside the house there were multiple juvenile females inside eating pizza," the report reads.

Police officers say they contacted the teens inside the home after one of their mothers gave consent to come in and speak to them and look for evidence. Officers say the teens were, "very uncooperative with questioning."

"One of the females stated, 'We took the pizza. When you're hungry, your hungry,'" the report reads. Officers then asked where the stun gun was and another girl told them, "it was a taser."

According to police a black stun gun was found on the bed in one of the bedrooms along with multiple boxes of pizza inside the closet of the bedroom.

Patton was arrested on two counts of felony second degree robbery, which is a Measure 11 offense. The value of the pizza taken was $64.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.