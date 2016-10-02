Discounted rides to and from campus to help students and visitors

With the new school year, a partnership between Portland Police and Uber plans to provide half off rides to and from Portland State University in October.

It’s part of Uber’s campus safe rides program where it partners with local law enforcement at universities.

According to Uber’s Oregon manager many people are moving onto campus and wants to help take the stress for students heading back to campus at night.

“Usually I don’t walk around at night unless I have to be somewhere,” PSU student Devon Seiler said.

Students told Fox 12 they’re aware that even on campus, anything is possible. Seiler said she has pepper spray handy in case of a situation.

“I think it’s unrealistic to have an urban campus, an urban experience without urban risk,” student Mark Musli said.

Musli adds even though the program is a step in the right direction to help, it’s the students’ responsibility to take care of themselves.

Campus safe rides program runs until October 28. Students and PSU visitors can use the code “HOMESAFEPSU” to get 50% off their Uber ride that either starts or ends in the PSU area of downtown, Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m.

