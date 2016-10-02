Apartment fire in NW Portland displaces three people

Portland Fire and Rescue report a woman is recovering after being burned during a fire at a Northwest Portland apartment.

Fire crews were called to the Westwind Hotel Apartments Saturday afternoon. Crews say a fire started in a mattress and sprinklers helped slow the fire from spreading.

PF&R say the victim was in her 50s and had burns to her hands and face.

The Red Cross was called to help three people who may have been displaced by the fire.

