Salem police investigating two armed robberies

Salem police are investigating two armed robberies that are related to a “for sale” website.

Both victims were told to meet the suspects in a parking lot at the 2700 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

That’s when police say the suspects pulled handguns on the victims, and stole the items that were for sale.

Shots were fired during the second incident at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.Nobody was hurt.

Salem police say the suspects are described as two Hispanic men in their twenties, approximately 5’ 7” to 5’ 8” tall.

Both suspects ran away after the robbery, and no cars were seen leaving the area.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.