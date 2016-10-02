Salem police investigating two armed robberies - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police investigating two armed robberies

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Salem police are investigating two armed robberies that are related to a “for sale” website.

Both victims were told to meet the suspects in a parking lot at the 2700 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

That’s when police say the suspects pulled handguns on the victims, and stole the items that were for sale.

Shots were fired during the second incident at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.Nobody was hurt.

Salem police say the suspects are described as two Hispanic men in their twenties, approximately 5’ 7” to 5’ 8” tall.

Both suspects ran away after the robbery, and no cars were seen leaving the area.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.