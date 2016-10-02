Community members attend birthday party for woman with autism

A Portland woman had a successful birthday celebration, thanks to some members of the community.

Josie Eugenie, 24, has autism, and threw a birthday party to bring awareness against alienation and bullying.

Saturday afternoon’s Lord of the Rings themed birthday party was at Oaks Amusement Park.

Beaverton Bakery was able to make the cake, and there was even a photo booth!

The party was made possible with the help of the CHERAB Foundation, which helps improve the communication skills of children with speech and language delays.

