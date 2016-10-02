Wilson sharp, throws 3 TDs in Seahawks' 27-17 win over Jets

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Russell Wilson was sharp and efficient despite playing with a sprained knee, throwing three touchdown passes in the Seattle Seahawks' 27-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Wilson injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee last week against San Francisco and wasn't his usual mobile self in this one, but his arm was plenty good. He finished 23 of 32 for 309 yards while wearing a brace on his leg as the Seahawks (3-1) won at MetLife Stadium for the first time since beating the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl in 2014.

Jimmy Graham, questionable with back spasms earlier in the week, had six catches for 113 yards, including an impressive 17-yard one-handed grab in the opening quarter, while giving the Jets (1-3) fits all game.

Wilson missed the first snap of his career due to injury last weekend after getting pulled down by San Francisco's Eli Harold. The Seahawks quarterback has also dealt with a sprained right ankle from the opener against Miami. He was efficient against the Jets, especially in the first half when he went 10 of 11 for 191 yards and two TDs and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. He finished with minus-5 yards on five rushes for Seattle, which has a bye next weekend.

Wilson helped Seattle, making the first of three East Coast trips this season, improve to 8-5 in its last 13 games with a 1 p.m. Eastern start time.

Richard Sherman had two interceptions and Earl Thomas one as Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Jets couldn't get much going against the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense.

Fitzpatrick, coming off a six-interception performance at Kansas City , was 23 of 41 for 261 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Marshall. The Jets were without receiver Eric Decker , who's week to week with a partially torn right rotator cuff.

Marshall's first touchdown catch of the season on a back-shoulder throw to the front-left corner of the end zone over Sherman cut the deficit to four at 14-10 with 13 seconds left in the opening half. Seattle took advantage of an interception by Sherman at the start of the fourth quarter. Wilson found Graham for 24 yards -- a catch challenged by the Jets but upheld by review -- and then connected with Paul Richardson for 27 yards to make it first-and-goal from the 6.

On the next play, Wilson rolled to his right and lofted a pass to Christine Michael, who reached over the pylon to make it 24-10.

FLUKEY FIRST TD: Rookie Charone Peake scored his first NFL touchdown when Fitzpatrick was sacked by Cliff Avril and fumbled, but the receiver picked up the ball and zipped 42 yards into the end zone with 2:15 left that made it 27-17.

MEMORABLE GRAB: Tanner McEvoy's first NFL catch was one for the trophy case as he was wide open downfield when Wilson hit him for a 42-yard touchdown that put the Seahawks up 14-3. McEvoy, a New Jersey native, was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

QUICK IMPACT: C.J. Spiller, who signed with the Seahawks earlier in the week , made his first big play for Seattle with an 8-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. Spiller had worked out for the Jets before he signed with the Seahawks, and made New York pay for not signing him, giving Seattle a 7-3 lead.

The drive was highlighted by a 27-yard catch by Graham and a 37-yard grab by Doug Baldwin, who held onto the ball despite taking a huge hit from Calvin Pryor, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, putting the ball at the Jets 5.

IFEDI'S DEBUT: Seattle guard Germain Ifedi, the 31st overall pick in the draft, made his regular-season debut. Ifedi missed the first three games (ankle), but started at right guard after going through a full week of practice.

INJURIES: Baldwin came out briefly early in the second quarter after taking the hit from Pryor. He returned later in the quarter. ... Jets CB Darrelle Revis suffered a thigh injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. ... RG Brian Winters left in the second quarter with a head injury after he banged helmets with a Seahawks defender -- and was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty. He was replaced by Brent Qvale, who had started at RT.

