Woman hit by SUV near Aloha High School: 'I'm sore, but I'm OK'

A Portland woman says she is grateful for several students at Aloha High School who jumped into action and called 911 after a crash Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to reports of four people – two of whom were students – that had been hit by an SUV that left the road and jumped the sidewalk outside the high school around 3 p.m. Friday.

Celsey Smith, 26, of Portland was one of those people hit by the SUV. From her hospital bed at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, she shared her story with Fox 12 Sunday morning.

"I'm sore, but I'm OK," Smith said.

Witnesses say the 26-year-old was thrown nearly 10 feet in the air during the crash.

Smith said she has no broken bones but is in a lot of pain. She said she was in the area for an appointment and was walking with her boyfriend to the bus stop when the crash happened. Smith said she heard a screeching sound and doesn't remember much after that.

"I was going to turn around and see what it was but before I knew it, it just went blank after that," she said.

She said there was a moment she recalls where people were talking to her and asking her name before she was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Smith is grateful for the handful of students nearby that called 911. She said if it weren't for them reacting quickly, things could have turned out a lot differently.

"I'm really grateful that the students were there helping and that they were willing to help," Smith said.

Smith's boyfriend, 34-year-old Brian Smith of Portland, and two students from Aloha were also injured in the crash.

The driver has not been charged with any crimes related to the crash. In 2001, however, his license was medically suspended.

