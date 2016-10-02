91-year-old woman who chose road trip adventure over cancer treatment dies

A 91-year-old woman who opted not to have cancer treatment and instead went on a road trip around the country has passed away.

Norma Jean Bauerschmidt passed away Friday, according to a post on the Driving Miss Norma Facebook page.

The Michigan woman made headlines when she set out on the ultimate road trip. She was diagnosed with cancer just days after her husband died, and rather than face a long fight against the disease, she decided to take full advantage of the life she had.

In September of 2015, she hit the road in an RV with her son and daughter-in-law and toured the country, taking in new sights and experiences along the way and sharing the journey on Facebook.

Her story of living life to the fullest touched the hearts of people nationwide, with hundreds of thousands following her updates online. Following news of her death, many of them shared tributes.

"You have made me laugh, cry, smile and giggle more than I have in a long time. You’ve made me see life in a whole different perspective, and I thank you!" one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, "You have brought infinite light and joy to all of us who have been following your journey, laughs and fun. I am so sad that you are physically gone, but your spirit is with us, forever."

